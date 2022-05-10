Turkey reports 1,858 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 1,858 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry said seven virus-related fatalities and 1,511 recoveries were also recorded in the same period, while 134,646 tests were done.

To stem the spread of COVID-19, Turkey has administered more than 147.57 million vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.82 million people have received their first jabs, while more than 53.04 million are fully vaccinated.

Last month, Turkey lifted its longtime indoor mask mandate, except in public transport and hospitals.

More than 518.3 million cases and over 6.26 million deaths have now been reported in at least 192 countries and regions, according to the latest figures from the US' Johns Hopkins University.