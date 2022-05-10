KAZAKH PRESIDENTS FIRST VISIT TO TURKEY MARKS NEW ERA IN BILATERAL TIES

Kazakh president's first visit to Turkey marks new era in bilateral ties

The first official visit to Turkey by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which began on Tuesday, is expected to herald a new era in the two countries' relations.

Tokayev, who took office after founding President Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down in 2019, is paying an official two-day visit to the Turkish capital Ankara.

The visit comes as the countries mark 30 years since they established ties on March 2, 1992. It will include a joint news conference between Tokayev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following an official ceremony at Presidential Complex, the signing of various agreements, and face-to-face and inter-delegation meetings.

At the talks, the sides will discuss measures to increase bilateral trade volume from the current $5 billion to $10 billion, as well as new opportunities to expand areas of cooperation.

Turkey was among Kazakhstan's top five foreign trade partners last year, while investments by Turkish companies in the Central Asian country reached a record level.

Over the last year, Turkey has invested $362.4 million in Kazakhstan, with the 30-year total at $4 billion. Kazakh investment in Turkey has exceeded $1 billion.

Their mutual trade volume has risen up to $5 billion from $30 million three decades ago.

HISTORY OF RELATIONS



Turkey was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan as independent in 1991, with the two nations establishing diplomatic relations in a matter of months.

Ankara has also pioneered the establishment of the first diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, opening an embassy in Almaty, then the capital of the Central Asian country.

Bilateral ties continue to develop in all areas, with the Kazakh Embassy in Ankara starting operations in October 1992.

Relations reached a high point with the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the two nations in 2009. In 2012, they established a high-level strategic cooperation council.

The countries cooperate extensively in the fields of politics, economy, trade, investment, military, defense industry, education, and health, having since achieved significant progress in their 30 years of ties.

















