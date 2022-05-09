Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

The Turkish army neutralized a dozen YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) continue to destroy terror nests in northern Syria," the ministry said in a statement

The terrorists were neutralized after they opened harassing fire on the regions cleared of terrorists in Turkish army-led operations.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.