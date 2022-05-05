Turkey reports over 1,250 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 1,253 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to official data released on Thursday.

The Health Ministry said 11 virus-related fatalities and 1,782 recoveries were also recorded in the same period, while 101,263 tests were done.

To stem the spread of COVID-19, Turkey has administered more than 147.5 million vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.82 million people have received their first jabs, while more than 53 million are fully vaccinated.

Last month, Turkey lifted its longtime indoor mask mandate, except in public transport and hospitals.

While the global case tally tops 515 million, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.24 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

According to new estimates by the WHO on Thursday, COVID-19 killed 13.3 to 16.6 million people in 2020 and 2021, more than double the official death toll. Most of the fatalities were in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The new report included deaths associated with COVID-19 directly, due to the disease, and indirectly due to the pandemic's impact on health systems and society.