Nation’s Library of Turkey donates books to over 50 countries

The largest library in Turkey donated books to more than 50 countries on the country's history, culture, and literature, an official said.

Built on an area of 125,000 square meters (1.35 million square feet) inside the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, the Nation's Library of Turkey features more than 4 million printed books, over 120 million electronic editions, at least 550,000 e-books, and other rare collections.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Ayhan Tuğlu, the head of the library, said the Nation's Library opened in 2020, but the authorities had already begun to collect books before its opening to enhance the number and quality of books in the library.

Tuğlu said the Turkish authorities contacted libraries in other countries through Turkey's representatives abroad and 10,000 books were donated to the library by 108 countries. The main hall of the Nation's Library currently has over 200,000 books, he added.

He further noted that to return the favor, the Turkish authorities decided to donate books to these countries. As part of this goodwill gesture, Turkey has so far donated books to 56 countries.










