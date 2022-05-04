Turkey reports over 1,130 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 1,132 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry said seven virus-related fatalities and 1,185 recoveries were recorded in the same period, while 90,301 tests were done.

To stem the virus' spread, Turkey has administered more than 147.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.81 million people have received their first jabs, while more than 53 million are fully vaccinated.

Last month, Turkey lifted its longtime indoor mask mandate, except in public transport and hospitals.

Last Friday, virus-related fatalities in Turkey fell to single digits, the first time in over two years, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Meanwhile, the global case tally topped 515 million, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.24 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions.