Turkey nabs 8 FETO terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

Some eight suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were arrested while trying to flee to Greece through Turkey's northwestern border, a security official said on Wednesday.

Local police nabbed the suspects, including expelled police officials, in the Edirne province, the official said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In addition, three people were also detained for allegedly helping the escape of the suspects.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.