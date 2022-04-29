Factory fire leaves 3 workers dead, several others injured in Istanbul

At least three workers were killed and nine others injured on Friday at a fire in a paint factory in Turkey, a local authority said.

According to the Istanbul Governorship , the cause of the fire at the factory in Istanbul is yet to be ascertained.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters dispatched to the scene.

A firefighter who was injured was taken to hospital.

Also, serious damage occurred to three buildings due to explosions during the fire, said Tuzla district mayor Sadi Yazıcı.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.







