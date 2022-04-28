Turkish president calls for respecting court’s verdict on Kavala

In response to the West's criticism of a prison sentence handed to Turkish businessman Osman Kavala, the Turkish president on Wednesday said that the convict was the "behind-the-scenes coordinator" of the Gezi Park events.

"Our judiciary made its final decision on him (Kavala). Some circles are seriously disturbed by this decision," Erdoğan said, and called for respecting the verdict.

On Monday, the Istanbul 30th High Criminal Court sentenced Kavala to an aggravated life imprisonment on charges of attempting to throw the government by financing the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

Speaking at an iftar or fast-breaking dinner with representatives of NGOs at the Dolmabahce Palace, Erdoğan said Kavala is the "Soros of Turkey."

Erdoğan said that terror group members are found roaming on the streets and avenues in some European countries.

"The PKK is showing up in your streets with its own rags, you don't say anything … The steps taken in Turkey disturb you," he said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.