3 terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

At least three terrorists were neutralized in Turkey's southeastern Şırnak region as part of the country's Eren Abluka-5 (Blockade) operation, according to the Turkish interior minister on Monday.

Süleyman Soylu said in a tweet the operation to neutralize the terrorists was carried out jointly by the special forces and gendarmerie teams.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to signify the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Without specifying the terrorist group, he called on the terrorists to surrender.

He further said the operation was supported by combat drones.

Turkey initiated Eren operations last year, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.