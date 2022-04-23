Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq anti-terror operation

A Turkish soldier was killed during an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Kubilay Çon, an infantry specialist sergeant, was killed in clashes with terrorists during Turkey's recently launched cross-border Operation Claw-Lock, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry extended condolences to Çon's family and wished them strength and patience to bear the loss.

Turkey launched Operation Claw-Lock earlier this week to target PKK hideouts in Iraq's Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan areas.

That was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists who hide in northern Iraq and plot cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.