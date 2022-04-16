Turkish Coast Guard rescues 53 irregular immigrants pushed back by Greece

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued Friday at least 53 irregular immigrants who were pushed back by Greece in two separate incidents.
In the first incident, 23 immigrants were rescued off the coast of western province Izmir's Cesme district, according to a statement by the Turkish Coast Guard Command.
And 30 further immigrants were rescued off the coast of Seferihisar district.
All the migrants were referred to local migration offices for due process.
Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.