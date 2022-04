Turkey reports over 4,400 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 4,425 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, official data showed on Friday.

The Health Ministry said 18 virus-related fatalities and 14,493 recoveries were also recorded over the past day, while 171, 946 tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 147.32 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.8 million people have received a first jab, while more than 53 million are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the global case tally passed 503 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.19 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions.