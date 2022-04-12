‘International Organization of Turkic Culture reconnects Turkic world’

Turkey 's foreign minister on Tuesday said the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY) promotes Turkic culture across the world.

Speaking at a ceremony in Turkey's northwestern Bursa city, which is the cultural capital of the Turkic World for the current year, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said: "TÜRKSOY introduces Turkic culture to the whole world. It is reconnecting the Turkic world. It transfers our fraternal ties, ancient culture and civilization to future generations."

After being elected as the secretary general of TÜRKSOY for 2022-2025, Kyrgyzstan 's nominee Sultanbai Raev took over the post from his predecessor Dusen Kaseinov in the ceremony.

Thanking Kaseinov for his contributions and extraordinary services to the solidarity of the Turkic World, Çavuşoğlu wished Raev a success.

"We believe that Raev's experience as a journalist, bureaucrat and minister and international civil servant will make significant contributions to TÜRKSOY," he added.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy also attended the ceremony.

TÜRKSOY late March declared the Azerbaijani city of Shusha as the cultural capital of the Turkic World for 2023.

The city was declared Azerbaijan's cultural capital last year, months after it was liberated from nearly three decades of Armenian occupation.