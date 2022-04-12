US comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

US comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67. The announcement came via the Brooklyn native's Twitter feed Tuesday afternoon.



"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," the message from his family reads.



Gottfried began his career as a teenager on New York comedy stages. He appeared on Saturday Night Live and was a frequent guest on talk shows.



His film roles included "Beverly Hills Cop II" and "Look Who's Talking 2". He was seen on television in series such as "Married ... with Children" and "Hannah Montana", and was also a voiceover actor.



"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."



The news seems to have been first announced by comedian Jason Alexander, who tweeted of his remorse nearly 15 minutes before Gottfried's loved ones made their announcement.



"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift," the "Seinfeld" star tweeted. "I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family."



