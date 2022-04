Turkey 's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Jordan on Monday.

The one-day official trip is being undertaken at the invitation of Jordan's King Abdullah II , Turkey's Directorate of Communications announced on Saturday.

"All aspects of the bilateral relations between Turkey and Jordan will be reviewed, and opportunities to enhance cooperation will be discussed during the visit," read a statement.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international matters, it added.