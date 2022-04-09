Turkey reports 6,986 daily coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Turkey registered 6,986 new coronavirus cases over the past day, official data showed on Saturday.

The Health Ministry said 35 virus-related fatalities and 8,825 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours, while 186,226 tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 147.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.79 million people have received the first jab, while more than 52.99 million are fully vaccinated. The number of booster shots given, meanwhile, has exceeded 27.68 million.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.17 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 497.75 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.