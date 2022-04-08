TURKEYS RUSSIA-UKRAINE MEDIATION TAKES CENTER STAGE AT RECENT NATO MEETING

At this week's two-day NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Turkey stood out with its role in facilitating negotiations between Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

The Russia-Ukraine war was at the top of the agenda at the meeting, which ended on Thursday, with the attending top diplomats discussing more measures to exert pressure on Moscow and support Kyiv.

During the meeting, NATO countries agreed to boost support for Ukraine and other regional partners under pressure, as well as to accelerate cooperation with partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

Assistance to Ukraine in the area of cyber security and providing the country with equipment to help protect it from chemical and biological threats were also some of the points discussed in Brussels.

The foreign ministers also evaluated NATO's Strategic Concept that will guide the military alliance over the next 10 years.

As part of the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with his counterparts to discuss the current state of the Russia-Ukraine war, Turkey's efforts to bring the parties together to end the war, and bilateral relations.

Çavuşoğlu met with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as part of his bilateral contacts to discuss economic ties between the two countries, defense industry cooperation, and the situation in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference following the meeting, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey welcomed the UK's recent move to lift export restrictions on the defense industry.

Çavuşoğlu also met with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to discuss steps to revive the Eurosam SAMP/T air defense system project.

Later, the Turkish official discussed bilateral ties and the latest developments in Ukraine with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly .

They agreed to overcome problems with export licenses by exchanging letters.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, U.S., and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,611 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,227 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

