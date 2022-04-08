ROMA GROUP IN TURKEY CALLS FOR CONCRETE STEPS TO SOLVE COMMUNITYS PROBLEMS

Despite an increased interest in Roma culture in Turkey , the problems that the community faces still await solutions, a local Roma group said on Friday, marking International Roma Day .

"We would like to see concrete steps taken in solving the problems Romani people face," said the Istanbul-based Roma Dialogue Network (RODA) in a statement on Friday, addressing the government, local administrations, public institutions as well as political parties.

"We are witnessing an increase in interest in Romani culture and history; and the authorities begin to take our requests on social issues into consideration," it added.

Still, the group said, Roma people are awaiting solutions to issues in accessing public services, education, housing, employment, health and social security.

International Roma Day aims to celebrate Roma culture and raise awareness of the difficulties the Roma people face.

According to the Council of Europe's Roma and Travellers Division, Turkey has an estimated 2.75 million Roma population, the highest in Europe.

In 2016, Turkey announced an action plan as part of the government's Roma Initiative to enhance the living conditions of local Roma people.

Established in 2012, RODA ensures "continuous dialogue between public authorities and Roma groups," according to its website. The network consists of representatives of NGOs working with Roma, Dom, Lom and Abdal groups and activists working in these fields.