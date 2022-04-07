Turkey ratifies several international agreements

Turkey has ratified agreements with five countries and the UN in the fields of transportation, culture, economy, education and diplomacy, according to the country's Official Gazette.

These include a protocol between Turkey and Tajikistan on transportation cooperation, which was signed in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe last year.

According to the protocol, the parties agreed to cooperate in the field of international road transport.

Turkey separately ratified an agreement on cultural cooperation with Maldives . According to the agreement, the two countries will cooperate and develop joint projects in the fields of art, folk traditions, museology and librarianship.

Ankara also ratified an agreement on trade and economic cooperation with Zimbabwe . According to the agreement, the parties will cooperate in many fields such as trade, mutual investment, fisheries, forestry, agriculture and animal husbandry.

A cooperation agreement with Moldova on education was also approved.

A cooperation agreement between Turkey and Switzerland on employment of family members of foreign representatives was also ratified.

An agreement between Turkey and the UN on the establishment of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Istanbul was also approved.





