Turkey reports more than 13,000 daily coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 13,367 new coronavirus cases over the past day, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said 45 virus-related fatalities and 14,858 recoveries were also recorded in the past 24 hours, and 265,362 tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered nearly 147 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.78 million people have gotten a first vaccine jab, while almost 53 million have been immunized twice. The number of booster shots given has exceeded 27.64 million.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.14 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 488 million cases reported, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.