'Turkey plays role in raising awareness of climate change worldwide’

Turkey plays a role in raising awareness of climate change worldwide, one of the nation's top diplomats said Thursday.

"Combating climate change is only possible to the extent that we approach the universe from a holistic perspective," said Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran at the world's first Economy and Climate Change Summit , with Anadolu Agency as the global communications partner, in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Speaking at a session called "Green Transformation, Problems and Opportunities in Turkey," he said Turkey is very sincere in the fight against climate change, adding that the international community should fulfill its responsibilities in this regard.

Telling how Turkey had the world's first environmental regulations back in the 15th century, he said it is natural for Turkey, which has become a hub for global diplomacy, to see itself as a power that determine global climate change regimes.

Underlining that Turkey is carrying out serious projects to fight climate change, Kıran said the country is preparing for the goal of zero emissions in 2053.

On the subject of zero waste, he said that already, 35% of the waste in Turkey is recycled, moving towards the zero waste goal.