President Erdoğan intends to hold peace talks with Putin, Zelensky

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday said he was determined to hold talks with Ukrainian and Russian leaders and bring them together to put an end to the bloodshed.



The Turkish leader's remarks came before his flight to Turkey from Uzbekistan, where he held a two-day visit to boost bilateral ties.



Erdoğan spoke about the Russia-Ukraine war, Turkey's position, and mediation efforts for lasting peace, as well as energy ties with Israel.



"I believe the meetings held by the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul helped the peace process gain meaningful momentum. The Russian decision to significantly reduce military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv is truly an important step," Erdoğan said.



Stressing that he was resolute to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , he said he would tell his counterparts that the ultimate goal of Turkey was now to bring them together.



"We are ready to host a meeting at the presidential level. However, it is of great importance to ensure a temporary cease-fire," Erdoğan said, adding that Ankara's active diplomacy and balanced approach enabled it to host negotiations in Turkey.



Erdoğan also stressed Turkey's possible role as one of the guarantor states for Ukrainian security, saying Ankara was open to becoming a guarantor country, while the details should be clarified.



Turkey continues opposition to sanctioning Russia, instead prioritizes standing against Russia's military moves and continuing the dialogue,

Erdoğan added.



"This dialogue is important, necessary, not only in the context of Ukraine but also in many other geographies concerning us closely, such as Syria, Libya, the South Caucasus," Erdoğan said.



He also talked about Turkish-Israeli collaboration in the energy field, voicing hope for Israel's energy exports going through Turkey, and said he will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to take immediate steps.



Russia's war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has met international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.



At least 1,189 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,901 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.



More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.











