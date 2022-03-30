News Turkey Kyiv: Russia releasing naval mines drifting uncontrolled in Black Sea

Kyiv: Russia releasing naval mines drifting uncontrolled in Black Sea

"It has been established that these were sea mines, which, as of the beginning of 2022, were not registered with the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Instead, the mines now floating in the Black Sea had been seized by the Russians in Sevastopol and were now being released into the sea to tarnish the international reputation of Ukraine," the statement said.

DPA TURKEY Published March 30,2022 Subscribe