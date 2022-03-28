Turkey-Israel normalization steps 'pleasing', Jewish community head says

Members of Turkey 's Jewish community are pleased with ongoing steps to normalize Turkish relations with Israel , a local leader said on Monday.

"Above all things, we wish to live in peace no matter what country it is," said Şaul Cenudioğlu , head of the Hatay Jewish Community Foundation in southern Turkey.

Noting the significance of a recent visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Turkey, Cenudioğlu told Anadolu Agency: "It's pleasing that relations with Israel, which deteriorated due to certain incidents in the past, have reached a positive point today."

Earlier this month, Herzog paid a historic visit to Turkey, the first by an Israeli head of state in 14 years. It was seen as a step towards improved relations with Ankara.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is also expected to visit Turkey soon, according to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan .

Cenudioğlu underlined that, as Turkey's Jewish community, they support efforts to advance ties between Ankara and Tel Aviv. "Good relations between the two countries make us happy. It should make everyone happy because humanity wants peace, above all else."

"There is war between Russia and Ukraine . Wouldn't it be better for humanity if there was peace?" he asked.

Cenudioğlu said that raising relations to a high level would be in the interests of both nations, while also serving trade and tourism.

Calling the province of Hatay a "garden of civilizations," Cenudioğlu emphasized that different beliefs have lived peacefully here for centuries.

"We invite all Israelis to the Expo 2021 Hatay event, which will open its doors on April 1, to further the relations between the two countries."