At least three killed in shooting outside Istanbul courthouse
Published March 24,2022
At least three people were killed, and four others wounded, in a gunfight on Thursday outside an Istanbul courthouse, Turkish state broadcaster TRT reported.
One out of the four suffered severe injuries, TRT said, showing footage of the wounded being carried onto ambulances.
Police detained a total of 17 suspects in connection with the incident, the exact reason for which was not immediately clear.
The gunfight at the Küçükçekmece courthouse followed a quarrel between two sides in a court hearing, according to the report. Police also seized two pistols and a rifle at the scene.