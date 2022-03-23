ANOTHER KURDISH FAMILY JOINS ANTI-PKK SIT-IN PROTEST IN TURKEYS MUŞ PROVINCE

Another family joined the ongoing protest against the PKK in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, increasing the number to 29 in Muş province that are protesting the terror group.

Refika Doğan joined the sit-in for her daughter, Dilber, who has been missing for eight years.

"I want my daughter back from wherever she had gone," she said in Kurdish.

Suggesting her daughter would benefit from the law of repentance, she lamented that her family has been yearning for reunification.

"My daughter left the house one day that we had no idea where she went," she said, adding that her family found out four days after her daughter left to join the terror group.

Ayten Kochan said her family has been protesting for 49 weeks.

"We want our children from the terrorist PKK and the HDP. They shall not exploit us," she said.

"We are not afraid," she said, as she urged her son, Ersin, to surrender to the security forces.

Mehmet Zeki Budak noted that he is part of the movement because of his son who was kidnapped eight years ago.

"I only came here to call on my son and ask him from the HDP. I want my son," he said, urging him to lay down his arms and surrender to security forces.

Since Sept. 3, 2019, families whose children have been abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group have been camping outside the Diyarbakır offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party the Turkish government said has links with the PKK.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak and Hakkari.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.