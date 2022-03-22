NEWLY OPENED ISTANBUL BURN CENTER EUROPES LARGEST

A full-fledged burn treatment center opened on Tuesday at a mega hospital in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul , with its chief of medicine calling it Europe 's largest.

Speaking at the center's opening ceremony at Başakşehir Çam and Sakura City Hospital , Dr. Nurettin Yiyit said: "Today, we are opening this center to be the biggest in Europe."

"At the same time, we're also opening a center that is ideally prepared to treat burn patients from across the world," he added.

Senior surgeon Mustafa Turan said that the center's bed capacity can be increased whenever needed.

"In the future, we want to provide treatment services to our patients in optimum environments using the techniques most required by advanced technology such as stem cells, hyperbaric oxygen treatments, and artificial skin, in the best conditions in intensive care," he added.

He said they already achieved successful results in the use of applications such as artificial skin and stem cells in the treatment of patients suffering burns of 70-90% of their bodies.

The new center boasts 28 service beds, 17 wound-care beds, one 16-bed intensive care unit, and two operating rooms.

The center is ready to serve around 45,000 patients a year and also has three polyclinic rooms, two hydrotherapy washing units, one rehabilitation room, and three heliport areas.

Patients applying from other countries can also be treated at the center.