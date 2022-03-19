Turkey ratifies 5 international agreements

Turkey has ratified agreements with four countries in the spheres of environment, agriculture and meteorology, according to the country's Official Gazette.

Agreements with Maldives, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were published in the Official Gazette on Saturday.

These include a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Turkey and Maldives on environment cooperation, which was signed in the Maldives capital of Male on Jan. 30.

Turkey separately signed an MoU on agriculture with Maldives and Nicaragua. The understanding aims to develop cooperation between agricultural institutions and organizations, and agricultural technology.

Ankara also ratified an agreement on cultural cooperation with El Salvador. Both sides expressed a desire to strengthen existing cultural relations and further promote reciprocal cooperation based on equality and mutual respect.

A cooperation agreement with the UAE on meteorology was also approved.