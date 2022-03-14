Turkish businessman distributes free food to warworn Ukrainians

A Turkish businessman distributes free food every day to nearly 1,000 Ukrainians in Kyiv where he has been living for two decades.

Onur Hekim originally hails from Turkey 's Izmir province and has a restaurant in the Ukrainian capital.

He chose to help the victims instead of leaving the city where many shops are closed in the wake of Russia 's war on Ukraine .

In a post shared on social media, he called on volunteers to prepare meals at his restaurant for the people displaced by the war.

Many volunteers signed up for the project in which 1,000 people are fed daily.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Hekim said that he never thought of leaving Ukraine even when war broke out in the country.

"I've been living in Kyiv for 20 years, I've stepped on the soil of Ukraine for 20 years, I have breathed in the air of this place, I grew up with these people," Hekim said.

"There is absolutely no financial gain for me, on the contrary, today is our 14th day of food distribution. I bear all the expenses myself. I do this with pleasure, because I have been earning my bread on this land for 20 years," he said.

At places where the fighting is intense, he said people hug the volunteers distributing food packages.

"It is an incredible reaction. It is very difficult for me to describe these feelings," he added.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 2.69 million people have fled to other countries, according to UN estimates.

At least 596 civilians have also been killed and 1,067 injured in Ukraine, the UN added.

The EU, US, and many other countries have imposed sanctions on Moscow, while many companies and global brands have suspended operations in Russia.







