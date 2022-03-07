Crimean Tatars find safe haven in Turkey

Crimean Tatars who fled the war in Ukraine have taken refuge in Turkey.

A group of 204 Tatars, including 120 children, were placed in dormitories in the northwestern province of Kirklareli.

Talking to Anadolu Agency, Ali Muradasilov, expressed gratitude to Turkey for welcoming their group and said they have been treated well by authorities.

Another Crimean Tatar arrival, Ahdem Seyidhalilov, also thanked Turkey for the hospitality.

Ukrainians, uprooted due to the ongoing war in their country against Russia, continue to arrive in Turkey.

Of them, Katarina Anthony, who arrived in the northwestern province of Edirne along with her two children and dog, expressed hope that they could return to Ukraine when the war is over.

"I hope our country returns to being safe and livable," she said.

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met with outrage from the international community, with the European Union, UK, and US, among others, imposing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

At least 364 civilians have been killed and 759 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war against the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.