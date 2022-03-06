Turkey reports over 27,600 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 27,671 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

According to the Health Ministry, 170 related deaths and 50,241 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours, and as many as 348,146 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkiye has administered nearly 146 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.71 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while over 52.85 million have been immunized twice.

As the virus seems to be receding, earlier this week Turkiye scrapped the outdoor mask mandate, a longtime measure to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed nearly 6 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with nearly 445.4 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.