Turkey reports more than 38,000 daily coronavirus cases

Turkey confirmed 38,283 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

According to the latest data, 180 related deaths and 63,311 recoveries were also recorded over the past day, and as many as 365,614 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 145.94 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.7 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while over 52.85 million have been immunized twice.

As the virus seems to be receding, earlier this week Turkey lifted the requirement to wear a mask outdoors, a longtime measure to stem the spread of COVID-19.