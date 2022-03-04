Turkey 'neutralized' 86 terrorists in domestic operations last month

Turkey neutralized at least 86 terrorists in February, the country's deputy interior minister said on Friday.

At least five terror attacks were thwarted in the country last month, Ismail Catakli told reporters in the capital Ankara, adding that eight terrorists had surrendered to Turkish security forces, while 78 were captured alive.

Of the neutralized terrorists, 57 were members of the PKK terror group, 28 belonged to ISIS/Daesh, and one to far-left groups, added Catakli.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Of the operations carried out, 7,166 were in rural areas, with security forces destroying 103 shelters and hideouts used by the PKK, said the deputy minister.

He added that authorities confiscated 60 weapons and six hand grenades, as well as mines and improvised explosive devices as part of the "intense struggle" to wipe out terrorism completely in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.