TURKEYS EXPORTS HIT RECORD FEBRUARY HIGH OF $20 BLN

Turkey's exports totaled $20 billion last month, hitting an all-time high for the month of February, the trade minister announced on Wednesday.

The country's exports rose 25.4% year-on-year in February, while the foreign trade volume soared 36.4% to $48.1 billion in the same period, Mehmet Mus said in a news conference in the capital Ankara.

Due to the strong winter conditions and increasing global energy prices, imports amounted to $28.2 billion in February, with energy imports accounting for $8 billion, the minister elaborated.

Export-import covering ratio-excluding energy-was 95.1% in February, he added.

The number of exporter companies increased by more than 5,000 year-on-year in February, Mus said.

"Our 2022 goal is to reach the target of $250 billion and exceed it," he stressed.