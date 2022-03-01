Turkey reports over 59,800 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 59,885 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 203 deaths and 71,545 recoveries were recorded over the past day and some 403,117 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 145.71 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.69 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while over 52.82 million have gotten two doses. Third booster shots have been given to more than 27.13 million people.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed more than 5.95 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 437.49 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.