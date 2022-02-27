Turkey reports nearly 50,000 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 49,792 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

According to the Health Ministry, 206 deaths and 69,845 recoveries were recorded over the past day, while 394,263 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 145.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.67 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while over 52.79 million have received two doses. Third booster shots have been given to more than 27.04 million people.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed over 5.94 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with some 434.67 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.