Turkish police in Ankara last year nabbed over 4,700 FETO terror suspects

Turkish police in Ankara last year detained 4,724 suspected members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated 2016 coup, the capital's police force announced on Thursday.

On Twitter, the Ankara Police Department shared figures on FETO arrests in the capital for 2021.

While 246 out of 4,724 detained FETO suspects were remanded by judges, a total of 1,244 detained terror suspects benefited from effective remorse law, it said.

As a result of the statements of suspects who benefited from effective remorse, Turkish police identified 19,856 other FETO terror group members.

Moreover, with the information received from those who benefited from effective remorse, Turkish police in the capital identified a total of 4,780 unindicted FETO members, it added.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.