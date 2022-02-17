At least 2 people killed when Germany struck by storm

At least two people died and thousands of homes lost power on Thursday when a powerful storm hit northern cities and other parts of Germany.

The storm, called Ylenia, reached speeds of over 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour) in some areas, according to state meteorologists.

A 37-year-old man was killed when his car was struck by a falling tree in the northeastern town of Uelzen, public broadcaster ARD reported.

A 55-year-old driver died in a traffic accident due to a fallen tree in the state of Saxony Anhalt.

Germany's national rail operator Deutsche Bahn canceled long-distance trains to and from northern states, including Hamburg, Bremen, and Schleswig-Holstein.

The storm also caused power outages in local areas in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony Anhalt, Brandenburg and Bavaria, leaving more than 80,000 people without power.