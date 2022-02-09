Turkey reports over 108,000 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported over 108,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry confirmed 108,563 infections, 266 related deaths, and 88,647 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 452,363 virus tests were also done across the country.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 143.47 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.52 million people have received a first jab, while over 52.56 million are fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have also been given to more than 25.88 million people.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter said that the cities where the omicron variant first spread in the country exhibited a significant fall in case numbers.

"The situation is expected to be similar in our other cities, as well," he added.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed over 5.76 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 401.5 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.