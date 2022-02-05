Turkey reports over 98,700 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported more than 98,700 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The Health Ministry confirmed 98,715 infections, 221 related deaths, and 80,402 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 421,435 virus tests were also done in the country.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkeyhas administered over 142.83 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January last year.

More than 57.48 million people have received a first jab, while over 52.5 million are fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have also been given to more than 25.52 million people.

Since December 2019, the coronavirus has claimed over 5.72 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 391.62 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.