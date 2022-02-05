TURKEYS ERDOĞAN SAYS HE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

News World Turkey's Erdoğan says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease, according to a social media post shared on the official Twitter page of the Turkish presidency on Saturday.

