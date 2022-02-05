TURKEYS ERDOĞAN SAYS HE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published February 05,2022
Sharing a social media post on the official Twitter account on Saturday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that he has been infected with COVID-19 but has not been experiencing severe symptoms. The president also added that first lady Emine Erdoğan has tested positive for coronavirus too.
Erdoğan stressed in his remarks that he has been in charge by working from the presidential residence in spite of contracting the variant of COVID-19 disease.
"After experiencing light symptoms, my wife and I tested positive for Covid-19. We have a mild infection thankfully, which we learned to be the Omicron variant," the president said in a social media post.
"For better or worse. I hope we overcome this disease as soon as possible together with Mr. Tayyip. We look forward to your prayers," Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan said via a Twitter post.
Earlier on Saturday, Erdogan joined a live videoconference to mark the opening of a road project in the Black Sea town of Zonguldak.
"We could not come to Zonguldak due to cold and hoarseness," Erdoğan told a crowd in the city via teleconference.
The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and other politicians wished Erdoğan and his wife well on Twitter.