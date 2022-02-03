Turkey logs 107,530 COVID-19 cases, 233 deaths in 24 hours, ministry says

Turkey has recorded 107,530 new COVID-19 infections in the space of 24 hours, just below the record daily high from the previous day, as well as its highest daily death toll in months, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have since surged due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Turkey reported a record 110,682 infections.

Data on Thursday also showed 233 people died due to COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period, the highest daily toll since Nov 3.