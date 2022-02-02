Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in southeastern Hakkari province

Turkish forces have launched a new anti-terrorism operation in the southeastern Hakkari province, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.

A total of 1,050 security personnel and 68 operational teams will take part in Operation Eren Winter-18 (Hakkari-Kazan Valley) Martyr Gendarmerie Sergeant Major Timucin Aladag, the ministry said in a statement.

The latest operation is part of ongoing efforts to eliminate PKK terrorists hiding out in the region.

Eren Winter Operations, being carried out to completely eradicate terrorism in the country, continue successfully with the support of people, the statement added.

Turkey initiated these operations last year, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.