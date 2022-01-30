Turkish army starts new anti-terror operation in eastern Muş province

Turkish security forces have launched a new anti-terrorism operation in the eastern Mus province, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

A total of 1,071 security personnel, including gendarmerie forces and 74 operational teams, will take part in Operation Eren Winter-17 (Mus-Senyayla) Martyr Gendarmerie Lieutenant Ismail Moray, the ministry said in a statement.

Launched to completely eradicate terrorism in the country, the Eren Winter operations continue successfully with public support, the statement added.

Turkey initiated these operations last year, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.