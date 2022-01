A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rocked San Diego Sunday morning.

According to the report of USGS, the earthquake was reported at Palomar Observatory, about 40 miles north-northeast of San Diego.

The quake, which was recorded 13.7 miles deep, was felt by many people in Oceanside, Poway, and towards the border in Chula Vista.

According to the map of USGS the quake was also felt mildly from Santa Ana and mountains of San Jacinto.