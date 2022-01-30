Turkey reports over 88,100 COVID-19 cases

The Turkish Health Ministry reported more than 88,100 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The ministry reported 88,145 new COVID-19 cases, 189 deaths, and 81,530 recoveries over the past day. Also, some 428,214 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

To stem the virus' spread, the country has also administered more than 141.77 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, said new ministry figures.

More than 57.4 million people have gotten the first jab, while over 52.37 million have been fully vaccinated, the ministry added. Turke yhas also given third booster shots to nearly 25 million people.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed nearly 5.66 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with almost 373.2 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.