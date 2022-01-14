Turkey reports nearly 68,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Friday confirmed 67,857 new COVID-19 cases , the Health Ministry said.

The ministry reported 167 coronavirus-related deaths and 56,256 recoveries over the past day. As many as 392,438 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

The country has so far administered over 138.82 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, according to the latest figures.

More than 57.23 million people have gotten their first jab, while nearly 52.1 million are fully vaccinated. Booster shots have been given to more than 23.08 million people.