WORLDS MOST RIDICULOUS BUILDING IN TURKEY SET TO BE DEMOLISHED

World's most ridiculous building in Turkey set to be demolished

A building in southern Turkey, which long topped Google's results as the "world's most ridiculous building" will be demolished, according to officials.

The building earned infamy with its odd design and colors, and turned into a landmark of Kahramanmaraş.

The Special Provincial Administration Business Center will be replaced with a square after the planned demolition, Mayor Hayrettin Güngör said.

Built in 1994 in a central part of the city, the 18-story structure has been an attraction with its exterior colors of red, yellow, and blue, and its tall strange columns taking up almost half of the bottom floors.

The demolition is expected to take four months and contribute 6.6 million Turkish liras (over $477,000) to the municipal budget.