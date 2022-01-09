Turkiye confirms over 61,000 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirmed 61,727 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the Health Ministry said.

Additionally, 173 coronavirus-related deaths and 35,163 recoveries were reported over the past day. As many as 384,049 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

To stem infection, the country administered more than 136.28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, according to the latest figures.

More than 57.1 million people have gotten their first jab, while over 51.81 million are fully vaccinated. Booster shots have been given to more than 21.61 million people.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.48 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 305.5 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.